Obituary for Agnes A. Strommen

January 26, 1927 – December 2, 2023

With her family by her side, Agnes A. Strommen, age 96, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Dec. 2, 2023 at her residence. Agnes was born in Raymond on Jan. 26, 1927, daughter of the late John and Josephine (née Clement) Storck.

Agnes A. Strommen

In her younger years, Aggie was employed with the Racine Motor Inn for over 20 years.

Aggie will be fondly remembered for cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers, cooking holiday meals, her chicken soup, homemade bread, cherry pies, her love for the Pillsbury Dough Boy, ladybugs, lighthouses, backyard parties, polka dancing, bingo and playing sheepshead, cribbage and pool at the Grobschmidt Senior Center. Above all, Aggie will be best remembered for her sense of humor, feisty spirit and her great love and devotion to her family.

Agnes A. Strommen will be dearly missed by her daughters, Eileen “Taffy” Boutan (Len Dombrowski), Connie (Ed) Davis, Terri (Russ) Ballenger, Vicki (Bryan) Boldus, Sue (Jim) Koloske; 12 grandchildren, Cheryl (Randy) Loppnow, Tim (Jodene) Strommen, Cindy Strommen (Kevin Beck), Chris (Cheryl) Bahrs, Jake (Jenny) Staples, Jodi (Chris) Pagels, Jenni (Tim) Spor, Bryan (Becca) Fleming, Alyssa Koloske; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Aggie was also preceded in death by her three brothers, five sisters and three grandsons, Matthew Fleming, Craig Staples and Jeff Bahrs.

Services

Visitation was held on Dec. 10 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Mary Ubuntu officiating. Private family interment was held at St. Louis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Aggie’s caregivers, Kate, Morgan, Kyra and Courtney, and to the Gentiva Hospice staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Agnes A. Strommen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.