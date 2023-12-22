Obituary for Connie Marie Bowhall

December 29, 1942 – December 14, 2023

Connie Marie Bowhall, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenosha.

Connie was born in Ithaca, N.Y. on Dec. 29, 1942. She was united in marriage to Roland Lyle Bowhall on Sept. 4, 1960, in Gouverneur, N.Y. They moved to Racine in 1975. Connie was employed as a bridal consultant for Pranges and as a sales clerk for One Hour Optical.

Connie appreciated floral gardening at home. She was a creative person and enjoyed making floral and Christmas wreaths. Connie was also an avid painter, especially of mountain scenes. She was thrifty and liked to shop at Goodwill and garage sales.

Connie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Roland; children, Timothy (Stephanie) Bowhall, and Katrina (Bryan) Roedema; grandchildren, Nick (Beth) Bowhall, Andrea (Norby) Diaz, Kelly Roedema, and Tony Roedema; great-grandchildren, Allison and Logan Bowhall, and Anthony, Nathan, Natalie, and Noah Diaz; brother, David (Lynn) Martin; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Florence Martin; and sisters, Geraldine Wrisly and Linda Martin.

Services

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held with a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Wilson Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Connie Marie Bowhall courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.