Obituary for Elsie Anna Squires

June 20, 1927 – December 1, 2023

Elsie Anna Squires, 96, formerly of Racine, passed away on Dec. 1, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha. She was born in Kenosha on June 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ollie (née Fourtner) Frederich.

Elsie was united in marriage to the love of her life, LaVerne “Vern” Squires on Feb. 21, 1948, at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. Vern preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2008.

She and Vern built their house on 19th Street in Racine together. They build a garage first to live in while the main house was under construction. Vern and Elsie dug the foundation together with a shovel and a wheelbarrow. She loved books, games, and jigsaw puzzles.

Elsie was an avid genealogist. She started her journey in 1968 while helping her son, Rick, with a school family tree project. She traveled to many places to sort through records and even to visit family members that she found in her search for family.

Elsie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Audrey (Jack) Fedor; son, Richard (Leah) Squires; granddaughters, Monica Rodriguez, Lisa Holland; grandsons, Jay Holland, Andrew Holland; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dot Frederich; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Squires; son, Joseph Squires; brother, Henry “Hank” Frederich; sisters, Irene (Harvey) Spauling and Leona (Don) Lucas.

Services

A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. A burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the entire staff at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha for the excellent care given to Elsie during this difficult time.

Obituary and photo of Elsie Anna Squires courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.