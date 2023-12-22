Obituary for Joanne Edra Tamblingson

July 17, 1942 – December 17, 2023

Joanne Edra Tamblingson (née Pfeiffer), 81, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

She was born on July 17, 1942, to the late Edward and Laura (née Bush) Pfeiffer in Racine.

Joanne was united in marriage to Merlyn Alden Tamblingson Sr. on June 1, 1985, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. She was employed at the YMCA in the cafeteria years ago. Joanne was a graduate of Lutheran High School.

She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and ceramics. Joanne loved her canine companions. She enjoyed volunteer work for community advancement.

She is survived by her husband, Merlyn; sons, Edward LaPlante, James (Christy) LaPlante, Charles (Pam) LaPlante, Richard (Carol) LaPlante, Scott (Carrie) LaPlante; nine grandchildren; great-grandson, Caleb; sister, Elizabeth Mosier. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joanne was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kimberly LaPlante; and the father of her children, Daniel LaPlante.

Services

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Joanne will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Joanne Edra Tamblingson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.