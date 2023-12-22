Obituary for Linda A. Demske

January 4, 1953 – December 15, 2023

Linda A. Demske (née Pitts), 70, of Kenosha, was born into eternal life on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Linda A. Demske

Linda was born in Kenosha on Jan. 4, 1953, a daughter of the late Frank and Sylvia (née Kinsey) Pitts.

She attended St. Anthony Elementary School and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

Linda was employed for many years with Sentry and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores.

On June 4, 1989, at Kemper Hall, she was united in marriage to Gerald J. “Jerry” Demske.

A member of both St. James and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she was also a member of the Kenosha Garden Club. Linda found true pleasure in escaping into her backyard gardening and making all things beautiful. She loved to cook and bake, but her true joy was found in the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry; daughter, Trisha (Tony) Blaine; four precious grandchildren, Sophie, Ryan, Jocelyn, and Henry Blaine; her canine love, Maddie, and her siblings, Darlene (Ken) Gretzinger, Claudia (Tom) Corradini, Renee (Marty) Lang, David (Pat) Pitts, Cheryl Haubrich, and Lisa (Randy) Westphal.

Services

A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Linda A. Demske courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.