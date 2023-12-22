RACINE — Allie, a dog that was previously lost in Racine County, is safely back at home in time for the holidays in Texas.

After being on the run for nearly six weeks, the mixed-breed dog got to spend Thanksgiving at home with the local family that rescued her.

She will now spend her first Christmas with the Perez family back in Texas. It’s the best Christmas gift that the family could ask for.

To the Perez family, Christmas came early when Allie was reported found in Racine County after a grueling seven weeks apart from the woman who originally found the abandoned pooch in Texas.

She was missing for nearly six weeks, and then found, thanks to the help of the Racine community.

Allie’s story

Elena Perez, a Texas resident and independent dog rescuer, told the Racine County Eye that Allie was originally found with several other abandoned dogs in a park.

“We usually get phone calls about dogs that need help and we’ll rush and go help,” explained Elena.

When Allie was found, she showed signs of neglect, along with the other animals that were abandoned. Like the Perez family does, they took the dogs in and nursed them back to health.

“We started sending one off at a time to Wisconsin to be adopted,” said Elena.

The couple works with Biggie Paws Rescue Inc. to bring dogs from Texas to safe and loving homes in Wisconsin.

Perez explained they take in 30 to 40 dogs a month. The culture in Texas regarding dogs is much different than the attitude Wisconsinites have toward these furry faces.

“A lot of people don’t want to take dogs in because they end up getting stuck with the dogs. It’s a very different culture,” said Perez. “I moved to Texas with one dog almost seven years ago and now I have 14. The need is very great here.”

Finding Allie

Allie was one of the dogs sent to Wisconsin and for many, her short time in Wisconsin will never be forgotten. Shortly after being transferred up north from Texas, she was placed with a foster family. Then came time for adoption. It was at this point—just six hours after Allie was placed—that she became a lost dog.

“She took off on a Thursday night. I get a phone call on Friday saying that Allie had left….and my heart is shattered. I’m completely broken. I’m like (thinking) I have to go find this dog,” recalled Elena.

A dog worth finding

Allie (right), a dog whose name became well-known throughout Racine County, is back home in Texas for the holidays. – Credit: Elena Perez The hunt was on to track down Allie. Elena began doing what she could from a distance and by making numerous trips to the Midwest. It was not an easy mission, but one that the Perez family is thankful for. Ultimately it was a mission that was made possible because of a connection between a Texas woman and the Racine community who would not give up on Allie.

Elena poured herself into rescuing this dog, once again. And from the time Allie was on the go till she was secured, the Racine community had her back.

Billy’s Posse makes big impact

“They (Billy’s Posse) were involved from the moment that she was lost until the moment that she was found,” said Elena.

The lost dog search team and Elena had trail cameras set up and drones tracking the dog’s moves. Literature, signs and posters were made and hung. Social media became a hub for the community to connect about sightings and Allie’s whereabouts. Traps were set.

Finally, the lost dog search team was able to safely capture Allie and return her safely to Elaine.

After the hunt, due to Elaine’s substantial investment in finding her, Perez decided to bring Allie back to Texas with her. She is officially now a Perez and is there to stay.

“We spent almost $17,000. I tell my husband this is the most expensive dog…she isn’t going anywhere. She’s here to stay,” said Elena.

The Perez family made the trek to Racine, where the community welcomed her with open arms.

Credit: Elena Perez Allie sleeps soundly in her forever home after her wild adventure. – Credit: Elena Perez Credit: Elena Perez

“She (Allie) was kind of standoffish at first and I knew she was upset at me,” said Elena. “We drove home. It was 24 hour drive and as soon as we got to the front door, her demeanor just did a complete 360. She was bouncing all over the place and she knew where she was,” said Perez.

Make a difference by fostering

This holiday season and always, fostering is what Elena hopes people open their hearts up to.

“The need is so great. In all honesty, what I need is people to foster because, without a foster over there (Wisconsin), they can’t leave here (Texas),” explained Elena.

Fostering can be done through numerous organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin.

More information about the organization that Elena works with can be found online.

Support being extended to Billy’s Posse is also important this time of the year, and always.

Keep up with the community’s lost dogs and provide assistance by connecting with Billy’s Posse on Facebook.