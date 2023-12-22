RACINE COUNTY — The Microsoft Corporation, commonly known as Microsoft, has closed on the purchase of 1,030 acres of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant, significantly expanding the company’s investment in Mount Pleasant and Racine County.

The Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County announced on Dec. 21 solidifying plans to continue the advancement of the project.

Reports indicate that they have secured a purchase of an additional 630 acres of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant for approximately $100 million. In addition, Microsoft also closed on the purchase of 400 acres within the Mount Pleasant Tax Incremental District (TID) No. 5 from a private landowner.

“Solidifying this expanded partnership with Microsoft offers an incredible growth opportunity for our community,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “As Racine County Executive, I’m grateful to have this world-class company as a partner and I look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring to Racine County residents.”

Microsoft invests in Racine County

“We are pleased to welcome Microsoft’s continued investment and community partnership – opportunities that will secure the future of our village for the next generation and help develop a true technology hub in Wisconsin,” said Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot.

“Microsoft’s purchase of this land, which has been transformed in recent years into a shovel-ready megasite, is a win for taxpayers and residents alike.”

In total, Microsoft now owns 1,345 acres in Mount Pleasant, inclusive of the 630 acres the company purchased from the Village in December, the 400 acres it purchased from a private landowner, and the 315 acres the company purchased from the Village in May, making Microsoft the largest landowner in TID No. 5.

Plans for Microsoft

Plans for the company include investing billions of dollars to construct new data centers to meet the evolving computational needs of its global customer base, expanding on Microsoft’s $1 billion investment.

This is already among the largest single private-sector investments in Wisconsin history.

Construction on Mount Pleasant data centers on the move

Construction is already underway on the 315-acre parcel Microsoft previously purchased in the eastern portion of Area III.