The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

December 23 – 30

Library news

Holiday Closures

The Racine Public Library Bookmobile will be closed for year-end maintenance Monday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Jan. 2. It will resume its school-year schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Racine Public Library building will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, reopening on Wednesday, Dec. 27. It will close again on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 before reopening for its normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Social services, phone support and chat support will not be available during these closures.

Beyond Books Collection Addition: Fiber Arts Supply Swap

The fiber arts supply swap is now available in the Beyond Books Collection! Stop in anytime during library hours to grab free yarn, crochet hooks, knitting needles, yarn needles and other goodies for your next fiber arts project. Look for a teal supply cart near the seed library to get started.

No check-out is needed for any items without a library barcode on them. Just take whatever supplies you’ll use, and the next time you have unneeded, new or gently used sewing, embroidery, knitting or crocheting supplies, pay it forward by donating them at any of our service desks.

All Ages

Chess Club

Wednesday, Dec. 27 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own. Our facilitator, Jeff Garcia, will not be available for the Dec. 27 session, but boards will be available for players who want to participate in self-guided

Kids

Kids’ programming will resume in 2024.

Tweens & Teens

Tween and teen programming will resume in 2024.

Adults

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Anime Night for Adults

Thursday, Dec. 28 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Twin Dragon Games | 500 Wisconsin Avenue | Racine, WI 53403

Watch and discuss your favorite anime, or even discover something new with Twin Dragon Games. Meet other anime fans over some fun activities. Learn more about Twin Dragon at facebook.com/TwinDragonGamesWI.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

