The Racine Roundup took place at the TMJ4 studio on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 21.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

This week’s segment was a little different than our normal interview due to the busy holiday schedule at the TV station. Jenkins and Kim shared details about the tour of lights curated by the Racine County Eye.

Tour the Christmas lights of Racine County ‘Tis the season for seeking out the best “Clark Griswold” houses in the area. The Racine County Eye has curated a tour of 10 spectacular light shows around the county. The tour takes less than 90 minutes of driving time and can be done in one evening. Depending on how much time is spent at each location, this can be around two to four hours of beautiful sights. Several locations not only have dazzling light shows, but they’ve added a musical feature with programmed songs as well. Viewers can sit in their vehicles and tune their radios to the local designated channels to hear the sounds of the season while gazing at the sights. Read the article to get all the information and to get the map of the tour. Two locations do require tickets/admission fees, so please take note. 2023 Holiday Lights Tour: 10 places to go in Racine County Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup on TMJ4’s YouTube channel by clicking the button below.

Miss a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Dec. 14

Nov. 30

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.