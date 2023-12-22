RACINE — The following Sex Offender Information Bulletin was released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and has been posted in its entirety without alteration:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Division of Community Corrections, is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release. It is this agency’s belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.

The individual that appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense and has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts. The offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community corrections), will be residing at the location listed below. This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to inform the community which creates a safer community.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.

Sex Offender Information

Additional information can be found by following the below links:

• Wisconsin Sex Offender Website

• Sexual Offenders’ Residency Restrictions Nicholas D. Colburn

Date of Release: 12/19/2023

Residence: 26321 Bendickson Drive, Wind Lake Sex Offense Description: Colburn was convicted in 2015 of Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts) and Felony Bail Jumping. Nicholas D. Colburn – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Conditions of Supervision: