Obituary for Russell A. Harris, ‘Rusty’

September 29, 1969 – November 28, 2023

Russell A. Harris, known to all as Rusty, a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Nov. 28, 2023, at the age of 54 in Racine. He was born on Sept. 29, 1969.

Russell A. Harris, ‘Rusty’

Rusty was a lifelong cartoonist who made people laugh with his comical insights into everyday life. He loved Orca whales, the Dallas Cowboys, Nunzi the family dog, and classic rock and roll music. He was easy to talk with and was quick with a smile and a laugh. All of us have some great memories of him, most of them involving humorous situations.

He is survived by his brothers, Ken Harris (Dawn), Mike Harris (Peggy) and Pat Harris, all of Racine. He also leaves behind nieces, Breanna Mitchell, Natalie Zeman, Ellen Harris and Claire Harris, a nephew, Sam Harris; and many friends, including his best friend, Dan Nelsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Phyllis Harris.

Services

A private service will be held to celebrate Rusty’s life. The family plans to hold a public celebration of Rusty in January.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.