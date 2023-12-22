Embark on a Culinary Odyssey with Sip & Savor SE Wisconsin
Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and vibrant stories of Southeastern Wisconsin with Sip & Savor SE Wisconsin.
This captivating three-minute video series whisks you away through the region’s most iconic and diverse culinary scenes. From the bustling kitchens of Racine to the charming eateries of Kenosha, join us in exploring a tapestry of tantalizing tastes and traditions.
Unveiling the Artisans Behind the Flavors
Southeastern Wisconsin isn’t just a foodie’s paradise; it’s a mosaic of stories waiting to be told. Sip & Savor SE Wisconsin is more than a showcase of exquisite dishes—it’s a tribute to the masterminds in the kitchen and the unforgettable dining experiences they craft. In partnership with Racine County Eye and the visionary Reservoir Video Co., we’re excited to bring these stories to your screens weekly, starting mid-January.
The Creative Force Behind the Lens
Meet Matt Binetti, the dynamic owner of Reservoir Video Co., a name synonymous with innovation and artistic flair in video production.
Renowned for his ability to weave compelling narratives with state-of-the-art techniques, Binetti leads his team in producing content that doesn’t just capture attention—it captivates the imagination. His company’s exceptional craftsmanship in creating visually stunning and emotionally resonant stories makes Sip & Savor SE Wisconsin a series to watch and experience.
Here are our themes:
January: Comfort food
February: Date night
March: Fish Fry
April: Spring into fancy drinks
May: Celebrations
June: Ethnic festivals
July: BBQ
August: Ice Cream
September: Farm-to-Table
October: Harvest time
November: Chili
December: Sweet treats
Have a favorite restaurant to share?
Fill out the form below.
Advertise with us
There is no cost to be featured on Sip & Savor SE Wisconsin, but we will be selling page sponsorships. If you are interested, please email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com.
