Obituary for Tracey Larrin

June 1964 – December 17, 2023

Tracey Larrin, 59, died on December 17, 2023 with family and loved ones by her side. She was born in Racine to Sharon and Larry Larrin on a warm day in June of 1964.

Tracey Larrin

She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved to fish (it was her serenity time), shoot darts and pool and was always up for a game of horseshoes. For years she dedicated her time and talent as a DJ, injecting the city of Racine with uplifting energy.

Elected as an alderperson for two terms in Racine. She did her part to improve her district and the city itself. She partnered with Food For Thoughts for many years, helping bring the music scene to life in town. She will be fondly remembered for her unwavering commitment to helping others while being their biggest cheerleader, supporter and friend.

She is survived by her brother, Billy; sons, JaRyan and Mykel; daughter-in-law, Ciana; and her grandchildren, Jessie and JaRyan Jr.

Tracey is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon, and father, Larry.

Services

Respects can be paid during her funeral at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Jan. 12, 2024, at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High St., Racine.

A Celebration of Life will happen the following day for all to come and honor the amazing person she was from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine.

Obituary and photo of Tracey Larrin courtesy of Strouf Funeral Home.

Read more Former alderman Tracey Larrin dies; she is remembered by friends for her generous heart RACINE — Friends of former Racine Common Council alderman Tracey Larrin announced she died on Sunday. Larrin served on the Common Council from 2016-2019. She resigned before the end of her term in 2019, citing health reasons and job scheduling. She was described as a devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, family and all her…