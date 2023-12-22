MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin State Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 22, made public its 235-page decision to toss the state’s legislative districting maps with orders for new maps to be drawn before the 2024 elections.

GOP maps ruled unconstitutional

The election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz in April flipped the state’s highest court to a 4-3 liberal majority and prompted state democrats to file the lawsuit to change districting maps that have been in place since 2011, according to a story from TMJ4 News.

In a 4-3 decision, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court tossed GOP maps and ordered new ones in time for the 2024 eletions. – Credit: TMJ4 News screenshot

In their filing, Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers and local representatives from across the state, contended that several districts were unconstitutional because they were drawn noncontiguous, meaning some districts are not connected from one end to the other.

Of the state’s 99 assembly districts, 50 are drawn as non-contiguous, and nine of the state’s 33 senate districts are as well.

Republicans argued that state law allows for noncontiguous districts under certain circumstances, the TMJ4 story continues.

In the majority’s opinion, though, the justices use District 47 in Madison as an example of what state statutes mean by “contiguous,” and ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission not to use current maps for the next year’s full slate of elections.

We hold that the contiguity requirements in Article IV, Sections 4 and 5 mean what they say: Wisconsin’s state legislative districts must be composed of physically adjoining territory. The constitutional text and our precedent support this common-sense interpretation of contiguity. Because the current state legislative districts contain separate, detached territory and therefore violate the constitution’s contiguity requirements, we enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current legislative maps in future elections. Clarke et al vs. WEC et al Majority Opinion, Wisconsin Supreme Court December 22, 2023

Republicans also argued that if the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, new maps should go into effect for the 2026 elections.

The justices rejected this argument and directed the Legislature to redraw the maps. Because new ones are required for the 2024 elections, giving lawmakers just eight or nine weeks until the February 2024 primaries for the April election, justices wrote they will accept remedial maps.

Because we enjoin the current state legislative district maps from future use, remedial maps must be drawn prior to the 2024 elections … Consequently, to ensure maps are adopted in time for the 2024 election, we will proceed toward adopting remedial maps unless and until new maps are enacted through the legislative process. Clarke et al vs. WEC et al Majority Opinion, Wisconsin Supreme Court December 22, 2023

Politicians react

Opinions from leading politicians came down along party lines.

Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos (R-Rochester) wasn’t surprised.

“I said this was going to happen earlier this week. The case was pre-decided before it was even brought,” he said. “Sad day for our state when the State Supreme Court just said last year that the existing lines are constitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court will have the last word.”

Evers pointed to the state’s history as a political moderate.

“I agree with the Court’s determination that these maps are unconstitutional because the districts lack contiguity. Wisconsin is a purple state, and I look forward to submitting maps to the Court to consider and review that reflect and represent the makeup of our state,” he said. “And I remain as optimistic as ever that, at long last, the gerrymandered maps Wisconsinites have endured for years might soon be history.”

Legislative maps cemented Republican majority

When former Gov. Scott Walker and state Republicans redrew legislative maps in 2011, the new boundaries made it almost impossible for Democrats to win seats in certain districts, even when Democrats cast more votes statewide, according to a story from The Guardian.

As a story from the Associated Press notes, “Electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.”

Remedial maps will shift those boundaries considerably in some districts and will almost probably reduce the number of Republicans elected next year.

Democrats who filed the lawsuit asked that if the state’s high court ruled in their favor, the results of the 2022 state elections be tossed as well, but justices didn’t go that far.

Legislative focuses in 2024 not aligned

Vos and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) are not aligned in what their respective focuses will be next year when the Legislature is back in session.

Vos told the Wisconsin Examiner he wants to introduce a bill about abortion that would make it a ballot item for voters to decide. He said a similar measure may also come up about medicinal marijuana.

Results from a June 2022 poll conducted by Marquette Law School indicate most Wisconsin residents — up to 58% of registered voters — believe abortion should be legal.

Another Marquette poll released in November 2022 showed a majority — 64% — of surveyed registered voters support legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana.

Neubauer told the Wisconsin Examiner she will lead her caucus to help the childcare industry, which is critical for working families.

Another focus is using the state’s multi-billion dollar surplus to help working families beyond recent agreements between Evers and state Republicans on increasing state shared revenue to municipalities and $1 billion for K-12 education.

The Legislature reconvenes in January 2024.