RACINE — A 37-year-old Racine man, already in custody in the Racine County Jail on a pending case, now faces three new criminal charges after an incident on Dec. 17.

Cory Forde now is charged with a felony count of throwing or discharging a bodily fluid at a public safety officer, along with a misdemeanor count of resisting and disorderly conduct. The felony carries a maximum prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000.

Court records show a previous arrest for felony causing bodily harm or making a threat to a health care provider or family member, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

The criminal complaint: Inmate became aggressive during hospital trip

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the jail for an inmate who required transport to the hospital. The inmate, Forde, reportedly had been Tazed and hit his head.

While at the hospital, Forde became aggressive and attempted to kick the deputy and hospital staff. Additional leg shackles were applied, but Forde “continued to be difficult,” which led to officers using a restraint.

At one point, Forde fell face-first onto the floor, got up, turned and spit in the direction of the deputy, the complaint states.

Forde was “physically resistive” the entire time at the hospital and made statements to deputies they would not take him back to jail and he would continue to fight.

Forde remains in custody in the Racine County Jail, pending a competency hearing set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 16.