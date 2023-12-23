RACINE — The holidays are a time to dive into sweet treats and other delicacies like Cannibal sandwiches and eggnog.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites to know the risks and understand food safety ahead of the holidays.

“Be safe when enjoying holiday goodies and other treats,” said the department.

Cannibal sandwiches: A Wisconsin tradition

In Wisconsin, Cannibal sandwiches, (also known as tiger meat or steak tartare) are a treat for some to eat during the holidays. These raw ground beef sandwiches are a tasty treat to some, and downright irresistible to others, despite the health warnings. The simple dish that features raw meat on rye bread, often accompanied by raw onions, comes with risk upon ingestion. No matter what they are called or how they are topped, the holiday fare poses health risks. Just as much as the sandwiches are a tradition for some Wisconsin families, DHS has its own tradition of warning people about the risks related to this food, according to their Facebook post.

Linked health risks

According to DHS, bacteria, such as Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter, and Listeria can be found in raw and undercooked beef.

When consuming Cannibal sandwiches during the holiday season, the risk is increased for consuming bacteria that can cause severe illness.

In Wisconsin, there have been eight reported outbreaks linked to raw ground beef since 1986. An outbreak in December 1994 involved more than 150 people.

Ahead of the holidays, it is important to remember that ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F. It doesn’t matter where the meat is purchased, Wisconsinites or others indulging in this dish face getting sick.

Other foods to watch

A delicious treat for the holidays with pasteurized eggs. – STOCK IMAGE

DHS states that other items to watch include:

Baked goods don’t consume raw cookie dough

Eggnog don’t consume raw eggs or products left at room temperature

Apple cider and other juices Ensure items are pasteurized



For more information about nutrition and food safety, read more online.

Healthy holidays

The department also wants to remind Wisconsinites to be aware of food safety but also to keep COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and other illnesses at the forefront this holiday by practicing safe measures to ensure this holiday season is a happy and healthy one.

Information about the climbing rates of infections and how to tackle this season of sickness is available online.