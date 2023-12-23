MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urges vaccinations for everyone eligible against seasonal respiratory illnesses after confirming the first pediatric death caused by RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is relatively common in every age group but can prove especially dangerous for the very young and the elderly. In a press release Friday, DHS officials confirmed the death of a child from RSV.

“It is with great sadness that DHS reports the first death of a child from RSV in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt in the release. “Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays.”

The release does not say where the death occurred, but it was not in Racine County.

DHS urges vaccination

Individuals aged six months and older are urged to get vaccinated against RSV, COVID-19, and influenza.

“Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible,” Haupt is quoted in the release. “Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

RSV on the rise among the very young

According to the DHS weekly respiratory virus report ending Dec. 16, the number of children under the age of four visiting emergency departments around the state accounted for nearly 10% of ED visits for RSV in every age group.

“Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 are circulating at significant levels in Wisconsin, with RSV activity increasing among children under 5 years old, and influenza sharply increasing in school-aged children,” the DHS press release reads.

Locally, the number of ED patients testing positive for RSV has doubled from November to December, Amanda Busack with the Central Racine County Health Department said.

“Like elsewhere across Wisconsin, we are seeing more than a two-fold increase in RSV cases,” she said.

COVID-19 continues to affect the elderly most severely

While the number of patients testing positive for the flu and RSV continues to rise, COVID-19 continues to send more people to the hospital than any other respiratory illness.

Respiratory virus activity in the ED is categorized as acute respiratory infection, flu, RSV, and COVID-19, with coronavirus leading the pack of specific illnesses at around 5% of the 25% or so patients admitted with a respiratory infection of some kind.

In Racine County, the number of emergency room visits is 30% higher than in 2022.

“We are seeing higher numbers of acute respiratory illnesses, which includes RSV, COVID, and the flu,” Busack added.

The total is somewhere around 3,000, up from about 2,300 in 2022, she said.

While the number of patients heading to the ED with COVID-19 is rising, patients aged 65+ are feeling it most acutely. A full 5% of all COVID-19 patients fall into this age bracket.

Flu numbers rising rapidly

The number of patients testing positive for the flu took a sharp turn for the worse.

From Sept. 3, 2023, to Nov. 25, 2023, 103 patients were admitted to hospitals in Racine County. That number now stands at 423, with the majority of patients in the 65+ age group.

Patients aged 18 to 49 account for the group with the second-highest rate of infection followed by 50- to 64-year-olds.

The numbers for the 2023-2024 season are still far below those of the 2022-2023 season. At this same time last year, 1,840 patients had been hospitalized for the flu.

Prevention remains the key

Busack agrees with DHS officials about reminding residents that prevention and precaution is the name of the game when fighting respiratory infections such as RSV, COVID-19, and the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have respiratory illness symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Wisconsin residents can find locations offering vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu by visiting vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 877-947-2211.