MOUNT PLEASANT — A 42-year-old Racine man, who previously had been evicted from a residence in the Village of Mount Pleasant, is accused of breaking into that home earlier this year and now faces two criminal charges.

John VanHara is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and resisting an officer, both as a repeat offender. Each charge carries a maximum possible nine months in the Racine County Jail and a $10,000 fine.

VanHara remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $200 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Trespassing, resisting arrest

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched Sept. 2 to a village address for a trespassing complaint. Dispatch advised that VanHara, who had been evicted on June 20, was at the residence.

When police arrived, they observed the defendant in the open front door area with something in his hand. The officer, who had then drawn his firearm, realized it was a phone in the defendant’s hand and attempted to take him into custody for trespassing.

At that point, a brief struggle ensued before the officer eventually was able to put VanHara into handcuffs. After he resisted attempts to be placed into the squad car, police prepared to use a “wrap” to secure him, before the defendant complied, the complaint states.

Inside the residence, police observed a laundry basket in front of the door filled with electronics and other items. VanHara reportedly stated several times while he was in custody that he was “only removing his items from the residence.”

Criminal court records show 12 previous convictions for the defendant that date back to 2013. He also has three previous drunken driving convictions, the first in 2000 in Racine County, followed by one in 2012 in Caledonia and a third in 2018 in Racine.

VanHara is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for an 8:30 a.m. status conference on March 11.