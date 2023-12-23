RACINE COUNTY — Santa Claus was spotted joyriding on his Harley Davidson this Christmas season right here in Racine County.

Father and son duo Alan and Henry Klingenmeyer played Santa and Santa’s right-hand elf this Saturday morning.

The two were viewed rocking and rolling around town bringing Christmas cheer for all to see. In addition, the pair handed out candy canes to last-minute shoppers as they drove through a shopping center parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

Soon, he will be trading his hog back in for the traditional sleigh to deliver Christmas cheer to children all over the world. For today, he was making shoppers’ days in the middle of the Kohl’s parking lot.

Santa Claus takes his hog for a spin

Alan Klingenmeyer and his son, Henry Klingenmeyer, 11, bring cheer to shoppers as they drive through a shopping center parking lot and hand out candy canes Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in the Kohl’s parking lot. / Mark Hertzberg – Special to Racine County Eye

Assisting Santa Claus this Christmas, ahead of the night of Dec. 24, is Chris Paige. This U.S. Postal worker was decked out in a festive holiday motif delivering packages Saturday in Downtown Racine.

Paige assists in Santa’s gift distribution

Chris Paige wears a holiday motif as he delivers packages on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Downtown Racine. Mark Hertzberg – Special to Racine County Eye

Between Santa, his elf and the local postal worker, gifts are making their way under trees in Racine County this holiday season.