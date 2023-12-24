MOUNT PLEASANT — A report of a one-car crash on Dec. 17 in the Village of Mount Pleasant eventually led to four criminal charges, including one for a third drunken driving offense, against a 29-year-old Franksville man.

In addition to the third OWI charge, Brett Baumann also is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlocking device on his vehicle.

The four misdemeanors carry a total possible term of two years, six months in the Racine County Jail and a maximum fine of $15,100. Baumann remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond and a $3,000 signature bond.

The criminal complaint: Drunken driving, resisting arrest

Police on patrol on Spring Street near Sunnyslope Drive came upon the scene of the crash and were informed by multiple citizens the defendant was attempting to flee the scene on foot.

One of the witnesses stated the defendant was driving his silver Lexus erratically at varying speeds and was swerving. The witness pulled next to Baumann and observed the defendant was apparently “passed out while behind the wheel,” and called the police.

Baumann crashed his vehicle into a light pole and then attempted to flee.

An officer located the suspect, later identified as Baumann, and attempted to take him into custody. After Baumann “actively resisted arrest,” the officer was able to place him under arrest.

Baumann admitted he crashed the vehicle and begged officers not to take him to jail, the complaint states. Police noted his speech was slow, his movements were delayed and had difficulty balancing. After a series of field sobriety tests, he was arrested for the drunken driving offense.

A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was completed at an area hospital. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Criminal court records show four previous drug-related convictions, along with two drunken driving convictions. Baumann was convicted in 2013 of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three times in 2015 for felony manufacturing/delivery of a non-narcotic and twice for possession of narcotic drugs.

Baumann’s previous drunken driving convictions happened in 2017 and 2013, both in Racine County. Earlier this year, his driver’s license was revoked for two years. He also has a maximum blood alcohol content of 0.02, lower than the state law’s limit of 0.08.

Baumann will be back in Racine County Circuit Court for an 8:30 a.m. status conference on March 11.