Santa recently took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to visit the updated and improved Emergency Operations Center at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center and carry out Operation North Pole.

Operation North Pole is when Santa shares his travel route with public safety officials so they will be aware of his travel plans and be able to aid if necessary. Emergency Management Director Alex Freeman and Deputy Coordinator Lorenzo Santos were happy to give Santa the complete tour of the Emergency Operations Center and hear about Santa’s planned stops throughout Racine County. Joining the Emergency Managers in Santa’s briefing were Sheriff’s Captains, Kelly Goetzke, Cary Madrigal, and James Evans.

Santa zeros in on a tricky portion of his route with Emergency Management Director Alex Freeman and Deputy Coordinator Lorenzo Santos at the Emergency Operations Center during Operation North Pole. – Credit: Racine County Emergency Management

Santa was amazed at some of the new, state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center systems and said he felt he was in good hands. The Emergency Operations Center recently underwent an overhaul of its audio-visual capabilities allowing public safety officials the ability to simultaneously monitor weather, traffic and news, while working together remotely with Microsoft Teams.

Santa also complimented the Christmas tree in neighboring Monument Square exclaiming, “That is one of the most beautiful trees I’ve seen in all my travels!” Santa was treated to a few cookies and milk before he had to get back to his reindeer and continue to deliver gifts to children throughout the county.

The County has been directed to activate the Emergency Operations Center in support of Santa’s visit and make sure he has everything he needs while he is in town.

“Our Emergency Operations Center is equipped with everything we need to track Santa’s movements throughout the County. We’re excited to offer our support and glad he’s here,” explained Emergency Management Director, Alex Freeman.

Tips from Emergency Operations Center

The Racine County Office of Emergency Management offers these other safety tips to help keep families safe during holiday festivities:

Stay off the road during and after a winter storm. Avoid travel during inclement weather. Those who must be out should give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination and pack an emergency supply kit for each passenger in the car.

Remember to keep an eye on your baked goods when they’re in the oven. Fire safety is important… And Santa really appreciates the cookies. – Credit: Racine County Emergency Management

Keep candles away from flammable materials. Make sure candles are in stable holders, place them where children or pets cannot reach them and never leave them unattended.

Keep an eye on food when cooking. Keep anything that can catch on fire such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, towels or food packaging away from the stovetop. Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. Use a timer.

Turn off holiday lights at night and keep your tree watered. Don’t let your holiday tree dry out. One of every three home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems.

Do not overload electrical outlets. Make sure to periodically check the wires; they should not be warm to the touch. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

Smoke detectors. As in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every level of a home, test them regularly and keep them clean and equipped with fresh batteries.

Know when to seek help. Finally, know when and how to call for help and remember to practice a home escape plan in case of an emergency.

Alex Freeman

Director, Racine County Office of Emergency Management