Obituary for Cesira Muto, ‘Lisa’

September 8, 1930 – December 19, 2023

Cesira Muto, “Lisa,” 93, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Lisa was born in Cosenza, Italy, to Giovanni and Teresa Chilleli on Sept. 8, 1930. In 1958 in Racine, she was united in marriage with Joseph Muto, Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2008.

Lisa worked at many different places of employment, including S. S. Kresge, Infusino’s, and the family restaurant, Muto’s Pizzeria. She was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Among her interests, Lisa enjoyed bus trips to Potawatomi Casino and Ho Chunk Casino with family and friends, was a great cook, and loved spending time with her family.

Lisa is survived by her son, Frank (Kathy) Muto; grandchildren, Chris (Eva) Muto, Marcus (Samantha) Muto, Joe (Annie) Muto, Mario Muto, and Jessica (Robert) Lichtenwalner; great-grandchildren, Cali, Nya, Kayliani, Joey, Roman and Zayden.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph, Sr.; sons, Joseph, Jr. and Robert; grandson, Joshua; four brothers and three sisters.

Services

The service for Lisa will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Father Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their kindness and care given to Lisa.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.