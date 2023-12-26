Christmas was coming. When my father took me along to the post office in Downtown Racine one wintry afternoon, we drove all along Main Street underneath an archway of shimmering green and red decorations overhead. The huge tree was already lit right in the center of Monument Square. And I could see the beautiful figures of the nativity scene taking their familiar places once again. Oh, it was exciting.

Our house, at 1418 Carlisle Ave., was also starting to look like Christmas! The Boy Scouts had brought their wreath for the front door. Mother’s Christmas card boxes were spread out on the dining room table. And a Christmas tree stood ready at our picket fence, just waiting to come inside.

With all of these exciting signs, I could not help but wonder what I would get for Christmas.

Waiting was suspenseful. I knew that my parents were thrifty because they had lived through the Depression. (Why, one morning the banks were CLOSED!) And I knew that since they had married late in life, they were late in starting my father’s accounting business, late in buying our white Dutch colonial house, and late in starting a family of three, with one child (me). And all of this lateness had led to less money for Christmas presents.

I also knew, though, that somehow there had always been wonderful presents waiting for me under the Christmas tree. There had been pretty dolls with taffeta dresses. There had been a View-Master set with cards that made me feel just as if I were in far-off Washington, D.C., right at cherry blossom time. Once there had been a red metal doll house full of fancy plastic furniture to rearrange. And of course, books, because Mother had been a teacher for so long. Yes, now that I was eight, I was experienced with Christmas.

But just then, when I thought I knew so much about Christmas, I was struck with a brand new idea, a very grown-up idea. Why, instead of always receiving wonderful presents FROM my parents, this year I would give one TO them. It would be a beautiful present, a perfect present. It would NOT be a childish Christmas present; NOT a present made in school or in Girl Scouts or in Sunday School, as in years past.

No, I would go Downtown by myself to buy them one. I had no idea what it would be, and strangely, my mind seemed to “go blank” when I thought too hard about it. But I put aside any worries because I knew that with so many wonderful stores Downtown, I would have no trouble finding a perfectly beautiful present.

So, on a snowy Friday after school, I told Mother in a very serious tone that I needed to go shopping Downtown that night, by myself. As loving and as insightful as she was, Mother must have realized that I had reached a new stage. She must have been amused and a bit worried, but Racine was safe in those years of the 1950s and I had already taken the bus alone in daylight for more than a year.

Soon I was bundled up waiting for the Red Line at the corner of Carlisle and Albert. I knew just what the route would be, but tonight it would look quite different with lighted store windows glistening against the snow. The bus took us on the long drive down State Street, passing Lincoln Bakery, with its fancy Christmas cookies.

The windows at Gambles were brightly showing off basketballs and ice skates. Lights at Earl the Trader, where Mother often found her treasures, gleamed on old lamps and tables. The mannequins at Arctic Furs were posing sedately in warm, thick coats. And there was our neighbor’s name, Dr. Rudan, printed on the frosted glass on his upstairs office window. I even caught a glimpse of Mr. Melli in his shop making his delicious candy. But even though I enjoyed the State Street sights, my mind remained set on Downtown to find the best present.

FINALLY, we were making the wide turn onto Main Street. Shoppers were crowding the sidewalks, as the stores stayed open on Friday night, and there was a hustle and bustle in the air. I couldn’t wait to get off to join them, even though our stop in front of the dime stores would be in a thick cloud of gasoline fumes.

With three gigantic dime stores all in a row, naturally, I would begin shopping there. Each store felt warm with a glow of soft light from the white globes above, but nothing in the merchandise itself caught my eye. At Penney’s, across the street, I walked through all three floors, but once again nothing caught my eye.

Outside, I headed for Zahn’s, because I knew that I was sure to find the perfect present in that enormous four-story department store. Its first floor was glamorous with perfumes and gloves, jewelry and oh, so many fancy hats. The dignified elevator attendant, wearing white gloves, took me to any floor that I chose, carefully opening and closing the gold doors by hand.

I took a long time to look at the fine clothes and fine linens and to walk the aisles of housewares in the basement, but still, I had not found a Christmas present. For the first time, I began to feel a bit anxious and just a bit cold and tired.

When I emerged, it was snowing harder, but I took heart in realizing that there would be many wonderful shops on Sixth Street to try. Crowds were still milling up and down the streets and I could see many people across from Monument Square waiting under the lights of the Venetian and the Rialto to go inside those fancy theaters.

I decided to start with Cook-Gere, owned by our kind neighbor Ralph Schoenleben. Why, there, I could pick from hundreds of records. My father, who played in the Racine City Band, loved patriotic marches, and my mother, who played our piano in the living room, loved church music. But try as I might, none of the records seemed just right and none of the covers looked beautiful enough for my present.

Now I thought of Gosieski Music, just a couple of blocks away, where I surely could buy sheet music with beautiful covers. Feeling relieved, I could admire the red poinsettias filling Miller’s Flowers for the Christmas season. And I stopped for just a minute to look at Porter’s windows with all of the elegant furniture. But searching through the music at Gosieski’s, once again, nothing seemed just right.

Now the stores would be closing soon and Mother would be worrying. I couldn’t spare the time to walk further to admire the bride dresses in Ruth Carnes. And a walk through the massive Mohr-Jones Hardware store was accomplished all too quickly without a present.

Well, I would go back to Zahn’s, which was my favorite store anyway. On the way there, the windows of Haddon’s Luggage displayed fine suitcases, leather briefcases and wallets. Such a suitcase would make a beautiful present! But fingering my plastic wallet, I knew that anything in Haddon’s was sure to cost more than I had saved. Quickly entering the cozy Martha Merrill’s book store, there was not one book on Yellowstone Park, where we had gone on a long train ride once to visit our relatives.

In Zahn’s, I asked the attendant for housewares in the basement once again. Time was running out. And there, in a far corner, this time I spied a section of beautiful bright copper-bottom pots and pans, called Paul Revere. Why, Mother was always boiling potatoes. Looking at the hand-written price tags, though, my heart sank. I could not buy the smallest Paul Revere pan. But wait. Right next to them were other pans; not beautiful pans like Paul Revere but pans with “made from aluminum” printed on the bottom. Yes, I could afford one of those, even one with a lid!

Still I deliberated. This aluminum pan was not what I had imagined for a beautiful Christmas present. But my parents did like potatoes. Soon the stores would be closing, and I was getting awfully tired. Before long, I was back on the bus with a big shopping bag from Zahn’s!

On Christmas Eve, when we three gathered in the old living room around our tree after church, I suffered a new kind of suspense. Not the suspense of what I would be getting, but the suspense of what I was giving. I still wondered about the present I had selected.

And then Mother was opening the big package, that I had quite a time in wrapping, and both she and my father were exclaiming over the wonderful, beautiful pan. It was just the thing for boiling potatoes. Why, every family should have such a pan. It was the perfect present.

Now on Christmas nearly 70 years later, I smile when I recall my first grown-up shopping trip. And I smile as I have come to appreciate that, inspired by the meaning of Christmas, the presents we selected for each other never quite mattered. Instead, we three did, in fact, exchange the perfect present that year; the love we had for each other.

