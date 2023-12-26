RACINE — The City of Racine Department of Public Works will begin picking up discarded “real” Christmas trees starting Wednesday, Jan, 3.

Here are a few things to keep in mind regarding tree disposal:

Some ornaments are harder to find. Make sure to remove all of them before placing on the curb. – Credit: Skitterphoto / Pexels

All decorations (garland, tinsel, lights) must be removed.

Trees must be placed near the curb line on your regular solid waste collection day.

Do not place trees in bags, boxes or other wrappings.

Even if your trash is picked up in an alley, the tree goes on the curb line in front of your residence.

Artificial trees will be picked up alongside your solid waste collection cart.

The city’s special tree collection period runs through Jan. 17; after that, trees may be taken to the city’s Pearl Street collection site for free disposal.

If you’re disposing of other decorative greens like garlands or wreaths, place those items in the carts with your other solid waste.

Christmas tree pick up elsewhere

Christmas tree disposal guidelines are similar elsewhere in Eastern Racine County.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, Village of Mount Pleasant residents may place Christmas trees on the curb line or at the road’s edge for pick up on regular trash collection days. The last tree pick-up date is Jan. 19.

Village of Caledonia residents may place Christmas trees on the curb line or at the road’s edge for pick up through the month of January by special request. The unwanted trees are shredded into compost at the village’s yard waste site.

In the Village of Sturtevant, unwanted Christmas trees will be picked up on Mondays, Jan. 8 and 15. Residents are asked to place the trees at the curb line or at the road’s edge.

DNR recommendations

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that Christmas trees be composted or shredded. That’s because trees can take up a lot of landfill space and release greenhouse gases as they decompose. A 30-year-old state law generally prohibits disposing of yard waste (Christmas trees included) in landfills.

If your municipality doesn’t offer Christmas tree collection, the DNR recommends taking your tree to a licensed composting facility for disposal. A list of composting facilities can be found in the Wisconsin Recycling Markets Directory.