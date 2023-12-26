Obituary for Gary Lee Parson

April 7, 1951 – December 19, 2023

Gary Lee Parson, 72, of Waterford, formerly of Wind Lake, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2023, at his Waterford home.

Gary Lee Parson was born on April 7, 1951, in Milwaukee to Eugene “Bud” and Joyce Parson.

After meeting the love of his life, Leah, Gary graduated from Waterford High School. After graduation, Gary enrolled at Gateway Technical College where he earned his associate’s degree in mechanical design.

At the same time that Gary was building his future, he was also building his family with Leah. Their love produced two loving children, Michael and Melissa. Gary and Leah were additionally blessed with two grandchildren KayLyn and Abigail. Gary loved his family fully, and whole-heartedly.

Gary retired from P & H (Komatsu Mining Corp) in Milwaukee. During Gary’s retirement, he focused on sharing his love with his family, his friends, and his God.

Gary Lee Parson is survived by many people who loved him with all of their hearts: Gary was the devoted husband to his wife, Leah. He was the loving dad to Melissa, and best Papa in the world to Abigail. Additional survivors include his brothers, Tim (Sue), Ted (Vickie); sister, Lori (Harry) Carlsen; daughter in-law, Carol Scheidt. Additional nieces, nephews and friends will miss Gary deeply.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene “Bud” and Joyce (Grouse) Parson; son, Michael; and dear granddaughter, KayLyn.

Services

A service to celebrate Gary’s life will be held at noon on Dec. 29, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at Praise Fellowship Church in Muskego. Burial will be held privately.

