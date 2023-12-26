Obituary for Irene Elizabeth Miller

January 4, 1937 – December 19, 2023

On Dec. 19, 2023, Irene Elizabeth Miller peacefully fell asleep in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. Irene was born to Ralph J. and Emma A. (née Laeder) Miller on Jan. 4, 1937. She lived her whole life in the Racine area. She was a dedicated employee of S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc., retiring after over 50 years of devoted service.

Irene Elizabeth Miller

Irene was a faithful member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross. She sang in the choir, served as treasurer and was involved in the life of the congregation in many other ways. In recent years, Irene lived in Crystal Bay Senior Living, where she made many friends who will miss her greatly.

Irene is survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Miller; and three nieces, April (Rick) Roeschen, Pam Williams and Peggy Cole.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Lois Wohlt; brother-in-law, Karl Wohlt; and her brother, Raymond E. Miller.

Services

The funeral service for Irene will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 North Fancher Road, with Rev. Paul Ficken officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, the committal will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Pastor Dan and Ruth Feldscher for their close friendship and helping Irene through the years.

Obituary and photo of Irene Elizabeth Miller courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.