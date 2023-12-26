Obituary for Karen J. Velzka

February 23, 1959 – December 18, 2023

Karen J. Velzka, 64, lost her short battle with cancer on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2023. Karen was born in Racine on Feb. 23, 1959, to the late George Rieckhoff Jr. and the late Shirley Stettler. On Sept. 8, 1984, she was united in marriage to Scot Velzka in Franksville, where they lived their life together.

Karen J. Velzka

Karen spent 38 years devoted to her residents of Southern Wisconsin Center. She enjoyed her home and flowers, especially glads, her birds and her family. Karen prayed every night for strangers in pain.

Living without Karen are her loving husband of 39 years, Scot Velzka; siblings, “Sissy” Sandy Rieckhoff, George (Kathryn) Rieckhoff III, Sue Malicki, Lynn (Mike) Fettes; her “bestie” Joyce Zeisse; her special family, Jeff and Whitney Squires, and their children; in-laws, Cathy (Rodney) Austin, Robert Velzka, Jerald (Donna) Velzka. She cherished all her nieces, nephews and many friends.

She deeply missed her “boys,” Charlie, Jake and Joker. Karen was grateful to her neighbors, who have been there for her.

Services

In keeping with Karen’s wishes, a private family service was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Karen J. Velzka courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.