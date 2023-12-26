Obituary for Katie Lynn Nuszbaum

July 8, 1984 – December 12, 2023

Katie Lynn Nuszbaum, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee, July 8, 1984, the daughter of Henry and Debra (née Derrick) Nuszbaum.

Katie was a free spirit, with a great passion for music but above all, just loved being a mom to her two children.

She leaves behind her children, Nathan Burnette and Kacie Belmares. She also is survived by parents, Debra Nuszbaum (Joe Lachat), Henry (Karen) Nuszbaum; sister, Kelly (Scott) Williams; nephew, Reese Williams; grandma, Sheila Derrick; loving aunts, uncles, other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Katie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

