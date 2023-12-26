Obituary for Marion Betty Marinkovich

February 23, 1930 – December 18, 2023

Marion Betty Marinkovich, 93, went to spend Christmas with her husband whom she dearly missed on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Marion Betty Marinkovich

Marion was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 23, 1930, to Matthew and Mamie (née Roberts) Videkovich.

She married William E. Marinkovich on June 12, 1948. They were blessed to have spent 62 years together prior to his passing on July 9, 2010.

Marion started her career with the airlines at North Central Airlines and retired from Northwest Airlines. Marion and Bill owned and operated Hi Ho the Dario until their retirement in 1981 when they moved to Florida. They spent 23 years in Florida before moving back to Wisconsin in 2004 to be closer to their family.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Neuharth; granddaughters, Stacey (John) Neuharth-Pritchett, Shannon (Michael) Jankowski, Shawn (Scott) Petersen and Kelly (Daniel) Scott.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Christopher Neuharth, Mariah Neuharth, Maggie Pritchett, Michael Jankowski, Collin Benson, Brady Eckert and Sophia Scott; and step-great-grandchildren, Scottie, Clayton and Nathan Petersen and McKenzie and Alexis Scott. She was known as Auntie Honey to many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Marion was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Zdanowski; son-in-law, Thomas Neuharth; brothers, William (Marion) Videkovich, Matthew (Helen) Videkovich, Martin (Doris); and sister, Dorothy (James) Cunningham.

Services

A visitation for Marion will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Marion Betty Marinkovich courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.