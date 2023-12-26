Obituary for Mary Elizabeth Simon

May 11, 1966 – December 17, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Simon, 57, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, following a short battle with cancer. She was born in Alamogordo, N.M., on May 11, 1966, the daughter of Charles “Chuck” and Elizabeth “Betty” (née Benedict) Majeski.

Mary graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1984” and went on to earn a bachelor’s in accounting from UW-Eau Claire.

It was in high school that she met Christopher Simon, and following college, they reunited. On June 15, 1991, they were united in marriage at St. Rita Catholic Church.

Mary was employed by J. I. Case Co. for 10 years, Milwaukee Composite for 10 years, and until her illness, at Robert Half International. Mary was a member and eucharistic minister at St. Rita Catholic Church.

She was a Brewers fan and was working on making the trek to every major stadium to watch the Brewers play. Mary was also a big time crafter who enjoyed craft fairs, art fairs, musicals, the Hallmark channel, anything Christmas and collecting Fontaninis. Her passion was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Chris; children, Joseph, Michelle, and Elizabeth Rose; parents, Chuck and Betty Majeski; brother, William (Kathy) Majeski; sister, Deanna (Elizabeth) Hart-Majeski; in-laws, Mary Bielefeldt, Gerald (Shirley) Simon, Kimberly (the late Carl) Simon, Terry Metzger, Cathy (Don) Adamczyk, Tom (Kathy) Simon, Bea (Doug) Pahl, Ed (Joan) Simon, Julie (the late Don) Simon, Greg (Lyn) Simon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Mary Elizabeth Simon was preceded in death by her in-laws, William and Geraldine Simon.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Memorials to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Froedtert Hospital 8th Floor CFAC for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Mary Elizabeth Simon courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.