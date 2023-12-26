OPINION — Once again Black Americans are being asked to rescue the Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Joe Biden. I continuously ask myself why I should vote for a man who started his political career in 1972 as a major segregationist in the United States Senate. I have always heard that the stripes on a zebra never change! Biden’s racist mentality continued to show years later with his overwhelming effort and support for the passage of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. This bill primarily targeted the nation’s overpopulated Black and marginalized inner-city communities.

The intricacies of the bill were purposely designed to lock away as many Black people as possible. Since its conception and passage, it has caused irreparable harm to the nation’s Black and low-income communities by taking away their ability to vote their way out of poverty and into mainstream America.

So far, during Biden’s term in office, none of the upfront issues facing Black Americans have been listed as priorities on the Democratic Party’s political agenda. Even with a Black White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, have there been any noticeable or compelling mentions of our struggles for survival and equality? We have yet to see any believable political pressure demanding forward movement on the issue of reparations for the African Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), and meaningful legislation on police reform.

Ironically, the plight of Hispanic immigrants and the issue of immigration and the border crisis seems to have replaced any mention of our struggles for Black equality in America. While most Blacks are sympathetic to this all-important issue, it is easy to see that this is just another piece of racist maneuvering used by both parties to keep the proletariat and disenfranchised populations competing and struggling for a small piece of the American dream.

The most important issues in the minds of Black voters on their way to the polls in next year’s election should be reparations for ADOS, the ongoing slaughter of Blacks by the police state in America, Black unemployment, and a plan to confront the issue of the school to prison pipeline that continues to enhance the pockets of both the owners of private prisons and government officials. Our inability to build an America that serves all its citizens equally can be attributed to the failure of a two-party system of governance and its refusal to do away with the layers of political corruption in our society.

The Democratic Party, on state, local and national levels, is finally admitting its failure to live up to its falsity of the past about promises made to its Black voter base because they are now upgrading their funding in a frantic effort to convince Black Americans to stay in the fold. It is a sure bet that they do not want to spend the money on soliciting the Black vote; however, because some brothers and sisters are crossing the aisle, or just giving up, they find themselves in a quandary.

Maybe next time, they will show up in our communities with signed contracts indicating their willingness to stand by the deceptive promises made to their most loyal constituents in the past.

The one party that stands with Black, Brown, and poor white marginalized populations is the Green Party. If you are among the confused and disgusted voters who are tired of following the political promises and lies of the two major parties, Republicans, or Democrats, then I would ask you to go to the Green Party’s website and read our list of common approaches cemented in our platform as political philosophy that will help heal this so-called land of the free.

C.T. 12/21/23 Chester Todd’s One Black Man’s Opinion OBMO