Obituary for Rev. Daniel George Heinert

December 11, 1941 – December 19, 2023

Rev. Daniel George Heinert, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Ascension – All Saints on Dec. 19, 2023.

Rev. Daniel George Heinert

Pastor Heinert was born in Kadoka, S.D., on Dec. 11, 1941, the son of the late Daniel C. and Alma (née Ehly) Heinert. He was baptized into the Christian faith at St. John Lutheran Church in Norris, S.D., on Feb. 8, 1942.

He attended Reis Grade School, a rural, one-room school in Parmelee, S.D. Pastor Heinert attended St. Paul Preparatory School in Minnesota before earning his undergraduate degree from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. He also graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Mo.

It was in St. Louis, while attending seminary, where he met Barabra Lulow. They were married on Sept. 7, 1964. Barbara preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2021.

Pastor’s first call was at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville. He served St. Paul’s from 1967-1972. The Heinerts moved to Racine in 1972, where he served as senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church for 32 years.

Rev. Daniel George Heinert was an avid golfer and car enthusiast. However, he was happiest in the company of his family, especially while attending his son’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his sons, James Heinert, of Racine, Joel (Karen) Heinert, of Pleasant Prairie, and Jonathan (Sheetal) Heinert, of Chicago; grandchildren, Lorin (James) Lewis, Reid Heinert, Ben Heinert, Quinn Heinert, Grace Heinert, and Saajan Heinert; brothers, Jerry (Glendine) Heinert of Delmont, S.D., Larry (Miriam) Heinert, of Mendota Heights, Minn.; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lulow, of Vancouver, Wash.; brother-in-law, Dick Henderson, of Madison, Miss.; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Barbara, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sharyl Henderson; brother-in-law, Bruce Lulow; niece, Ann Henderson; and nephew, Richard (Rick) Lulow.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. His funeral service will follow at noon with Rev. Stephen Jennings and R. David Gehne officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran High School.

Obituary and photo of Rev. Daniel George Heinert courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.