July 21, 1963 – December 20, 2023

Richard Paul Luxem Jr., “Rick,” 60, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born in Racine on July 21, 1963, the son of the late Richard and Barbara (née Unger) Luxem Sr.

Richard Paul Luxem Jr.

Rick was a graduate of J. I. Case High School, Class of ’81. He worked for the City of Racine Water Department until he retired. He was a member of Word of Faith Church. Rick attended Rhema Correspondence Bible School.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his guitar, and listening to all types of music. He had a deep Christian faith, and lived it throughout his life.

Surviving are his two children, Brooke (Steven) Chochola, of Waukesha, and Lane Luxem, of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren, Aubree, Ariana, and Addyson; sister, Lisa Radwill; brother, Robert Luxem; and fiancée, Kris Ralph; her son, Brandon (Ashley) Lundy and their dog, Pudgey, all of Racine. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him.

Services

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends can meet with the family for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to publicly thank the staff of Hospice Alliance, especially Rick, Connie, Charlie, Elise, Jackie and Mary.

