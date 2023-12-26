RACINE — A man charged with 73 counts for dozens of sex crimes was sentenced Friday in Racine County Circuit Court to a lengthy term in prison.

Shane Stanger, 48, was sentenced to 43 years for filming himself sexually assaulting a woman who was unconscious, filming people using the bathroom where he worked, and possessing child pornography, which included a video of a girl being sexually abused.

The defendant denied giving the woman anything that would make her unconscious, but the video played for the jury showed a woman who was entirely non-responsive during a horrific sexual assault.

Judge Timothy Boyle said in his opinion the woman was drugged because she was “beyond unconscious – to the point she almost seemed like a corpse.”

Boyle said the sexual assault was “beyond horrific.”

Stanger made no apologies to the victims except to say, “I’m sorry for everything.”

He announced his intention to appeal the case saying, “The way the state and (the victim) has presented this case is not it at all. They showed an isolated narrative.”

Stanger said he “holds no animosity” toward the victim.

Case history

The investigation into Stanger began on Feb. 28, 2021, when a Rochester woman reported she found videos on Stanger’s computer that showed him sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious.

Stanger denied the sexual assault and told investigators he and the woman would film themselves having sex to watch afterward, and she shared the videos with neighbors.

However, the victim said she did not consent to either the acts shown or the recording. She also said she believed she had been drugged prior to the assault.

An investigation into Stanger’s electronic devices turned up more videos and more victims in incidents that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called the defendant “a sick pervert” after a review of the evidence.

Stanger was originally facing hundreds of charges in Racine County. However, it was later determined some of the alleged crimes were committed in other jurisdictions.

Victim impact statement

The victims did not speak in court but instead wrote letters to the court. Boyle read aloud a portion of the letter written by the victim to highlight the need to protect the public from what he called “the worst type of behavior” and “the most horrific acts.”

The victim of the sexual assault was not only subject to a horrific act, but she had to publicly testify, and the video of the assault was played to a room full of strangers. There is a reason sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes.

The victim wrote, “I was hesitant about moving forward with this case due to knowing how many people would view the disgusting videos. Having to sit in court and watch these horrific acts being played on video while I was drugged and unconscious was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do. No one should ever have to experience that.”

She wrote she still suffers from PTSD and anxiety, and her life has changed forever.

Stanger: ‘I’m not that type of person’

According to testimony, Stanger was struggling with alcohol and drug dependency, which included the use of methamphetamine.

However, he refuted the claim that he blamed drugs and alcohol for his actions or was reluctant to have dependency counseling.

“I made the choice to use drugs and alcohol,” he said. “I did not place the blame for what I did on anything but myself.”

Stanger said he wished he could go back and do things differently.

“I am not the type of person that has ever wanted to hurt anybody,” Stanger said. “The first time I heard the word ‘victims,’ it broke me. Honest to god, I never ever wanted … that was never my intention. I’m not that type of person.”

Stanger said he was sorry for what he put his kids through. He considered himself a good dad but now understands a good dad does not do drugs, drink or commit crimes.

He said he prays for his children every day.

The defendant was found guilty of 28 counts at a trial held in March 2023. He pleaded guilty to the balance of the charges as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County DA’s Office.