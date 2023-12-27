The most important part of gambling on online sites is finding a reliable platform. After you know you’re in safe hands, making deposits is simple. There’s a plethora of options available for users from California who want to gamble online. One of the best casino payment methods that stands out is ecoPayz. In this article, we’re going to explore is ecoPayz safe and explain why it’s a great choice for gamblers.

What is ecoPayz

EcoPayz is an e-wallet that was founded back in 2000. That makes it one of the oldest e-wallets in the market today. The company focused on quality and steady expansion that made it possible. Its popularity grew over the years as the company focused on serving a growing industry. Yes, we’re talking about online gambling. Today you’ll find that there are plenty of online casinos that accept ecoPayz, because of all the benefits that this brand brings to the table. One of the biggest benefits is the safety that the e-wallet provides, making it a top reason why so many safe Canadian casinos use it.

List of casinos accepting ecoPayz in California

The following are the best ecoPayz casino sites players in California should use.

Zodiac Casino

Zodiac Casino is an international brand that comes with a plethora of games in its collection. All the Zodiac lovers will head over there for over 550 different games that the platform offers. You’ll find slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and progressive jackpots on offer. Head over to the platform to claim a generous welcome bonus and enjoy spinning away on this vibrant ecoPayz online casino.

Bizzo Casino

Bizzo Casino is for all those who enjoy a massive variety of titles. This brand is banking heavily on its selection of slots, as its welcome bonus isn’t only in bonus funds, it also offers bonus spins. What makes this brand unique is its partnership with 125 different gaming studios. The result is a massive collection of slot games that all true casino lovers appreciate. Aside from supporting ecoPayz, the platform also permits gambling with the most popular cryptocurrencies you can get.

Need for Spin

As you might guess from the title, this casino is for all the adrenaline junkies. Its reference to the popular game Need for Speed implies that you’ll get your adrenaline rush at this online casino. Like many of its competitors, this brand comes with a huge collection of games from 82 different operators. Ongoing promotions are what will keep you coming back for more fun, as well as the brand’s loyalty rewards. New games are constantly being added for more fun. You’ll easily make casino payments as ecoPayz is available.

Casino Friday

Casino Friday is among the most popular offshore casinos and is a great pick for every Californian who wants fair play, great games, and quick payouts. The brand captivates players with its unique design and top game collection from top game providers. You can also access a live casino section with a vast collection of titles. That’s not something you see often, as the brand offers dozens of live casino games. The choice is vast with casino payment options as well.

Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City is a renowned and reliable brand internationally that has been around for a long time. Being present in some of the most regulated markets ensures that it’s one of the safest brands that accept ecoPayz. The brand has a huge selection of games and is among the top brands when it comes to RTP rates. Its latest launch in Pennsylvania is a clear indicator that the brand is the perfect match for other US states, including California.

How secure is ecoPayz?

Security is the main reason why so many people opt for using this method of payment. There are three security layers that make it one of the best online casino payment methods that safe online casinos in Canada opt for. Furthermore, you can read an online Casino Canada review on the website that explains everything about making safe payments at casinos that accept ecoPayz. Here’s why any ecoPayz casino online offers this method of payment:

International fraud protection – As a company that works with brands like MasterCard among other financial institutions, ecoPayz meets all the fraud protection features. Essentially, this means that all players using it can rest assured that their winnings from the best ecoPayz casinos will land in their bank account.

256-bit SSL encryption with authentication – All the data shared on the casino online payment processor’s website is 100% secure with its world-class encryption. Additionally, nobody can log in to your account with the two-step authentication enabled.

Withdrawal to owner’s bank account only – If somebody gains access to your account, they can’t withdraw money to any other bank account than that with your name. So your funds are always safe.

Benefits of using ecoPayz

As you’ll find in many ecoPayz review articles online, the payment method offers several key benefits. They are:

Quick payments

Low transaction fees

International availability

World-class security

User-friendly interface

This makes ecoPayz an important part of safe casino sites in Canada, California, and other markets around the world.

The popularity of ecoPayz in California

Even though online gambling in California is not fully regulated, players can still access offshore casinos. The situation is the same in Canada, where the local population enjoys safe Alberta casinos, many of which are also offshore gambling sites. When it comes to California, much like Canadians, residents of this state trust ecoPayz, it’s the safest casino payment method they pick when gambling online.

Therefore, ecoPayz remains a popular choice among Californians. Aside from using it on gambling sites, it’s also a great e-wallet for buying things online. So it remains one of the top picks for many residents of the Golden State.

Conclusion

If you’re wondering how safe is ecoPayz, now you know that it’s among the top e-wallets when it comes to safety. On top of that, it features amazing speed, low fees, and security. It’s a match made in heaven for California online casino ecoPayz players who want to try their luck at offshore online casinos. Clearly, ecoPayz will continue to be among the most popular online casino payment methods due to its versatility.

The only question remains, when will California fully legalize online gambling, so that US-licensed brands can also offer services in the state? It’s likely to come in the future after the government takes care of worker rights in the country. They will then be able to have a closer look at online gambling in California.