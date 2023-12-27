Obituary for Deanne Zeitz Sawers

April 25, 1942 – November 28, 2023

Deanne Zeitz Sawers, 81, born April 25, 1942, passed away on Nov. 28, 2023, in Racine. Deanne was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the elder daughter of Albert and Elsie Zeitz.

After graduating from Overbrook High and Temple University with a degree in political science, she worked in civilian positions in the U.S. Army in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

While at Fort Dix, N.J., she met her future husband, William Thomas Sawers of San Antonio, Texas. She gave birth to her only child, Scott Adam Sawers, in 1976. In 1978, she and Scott moved back to the Philadelphia area to be nearer her parents and younger sister, Barbara Ellen Zeitz, and to care for her ailing mother Elsie, who passed away from breast cancer in 1980. Deanne devoted much of her adult life to caring for her father and sister, who preceded her in death in 1989 and 2009, respectively, and to raising her son.

An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Deanne’s life lesson to Scott at age 5 that “boys watch football on Sundays” has stayed with him to this day. When Scott moved to Wisconsin to be with his future wife and her daughter, Deanne came along and spent her final 10 years in Wisconsin. She touched many lives through her years and she will always be remembered by those who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Scott; his wife, Christine, of Mount Pleasant; and Scott’s stepdaughter, Hailey Brandt.

Services

Funeral services will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevose, Pa., at a later date.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Alliance of Kenosha.

A heartfelt note of thanks goes out to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine for the incredibly compassionate care that was provided to Deanne every single day, as well as the uplifting emotional support that they offered to Deanne’s family over the years.

Obituary and photo of Deanne Zeitz Sawers courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.