Obituary for Donna Kaye Dosedla

April 11, 1952 – December 18, 2023

Donna Kaye Dosedla (née Christensen), 71, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. She was born on April 11, 1952, in Racine.

Donna Kaye Dosedla

Donna graduated Case High School and was very active in the drum corp, both in Indiana and Wisconsin. In her early years, she loved skiing with her family and was fond of Alaskan malamutes and Afghan hounds.

She continued to carry her love of animals when moving to a rural home in the county by working at a petting farm, actively setting bird feeders, and supporting her children with 4-H. For everything that she has been involved in, nothing can surpass her genuine love and passion for gardening, which is always reflected in her display year to year.

Donna was always walking on the brighter side of life through her smile and sense of humor. She brought a level of love and devotion to others that will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Bart Dosedla; daughter, Andrea Dosedla; and son, Derek Dosedla.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Sylvania Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Donna Kaye Dosedla courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.