Obituary for Esmeralda Cruz

July 7, 1956 – December 24, 2023

Esmeralda Cruz, age 67, passed away on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, July 7, 1956, the daughter of Domingo and Delia (née Saenz) Cruz.

Esmeralda Cruz

Esmeralda was a graduate of J. I. Case High School, “Class of 1974.” She was employed by Cree Inc. for 22 years until her retirement in 2019. She was an avid Packers fan, and had a great love of music, being out in nature, gardening, sewing, and crocheting. Above all, it was time spent with her family, playing with the grandchildren and great grandchildren that she cherished the most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, Elizabeth Cruz, MonteAzul (Lizzie) Cruz-Seymour Sr., Primavera Cruz, Tonatzin (Lamont “Mann”) Davis; grandchildren, Katrina (David) Brown, Kaylah Cruz-Herrera (Shadi Daraghma), Makiah Cruz, Alana Vanko, Danika Cruz, Matteo Cruz; great-grandchildren: Salma Daraghma, Olivia Brown, Sophia Brown, Makiah Cruz Jr.; siblings, Domingo Cruz, Maria (Ezequiel) Valadez, Arturo Cruz, Ermelinda Cruz, Magdalena Cruz, Nora Cruz, and Renee (William) Haenel; special friend, John Sims, other relatives and many dear friends.

Esmeralda was preceded in death by her father, Domingo Cruz Sr.; brother, Jesus Cruz; and grandson, MonteAzul Cruz-Seymour Jr.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Esmeralda’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2024, at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

A very special thank you to her daughter, Primavera, for her loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Esmeralda Cruz courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.