Obituary for Jane E. Krueger

July 12, 1951 – December 1, 2023

In loving memory of Jane E. Krueger, who passed away on Dec. 1 at the age of 72. She dedicated her life to her cherished children, Tom Krueger (Jill) and Jennifer Skalecki (Jason). She found immense joy in the company of her grandchildren: Andrew, Tyson, Kylee, Aiden, Gavin, and Katelyn.

Her life journey was shaped by the love of her parents, William and Nancy Goebel. She was the youngest of four and enjoyed her time with her siblings: Joanne Carbonneau (Robert), William Goebel (Judy), and Tom Goebel (Janice).

She attended St. Joseph’s grade school and graduated in 1969 from St. Catherine’s High School.

Jane’s vibrant spirit was reflected in her love of sparkly and glittery things. She had a unique sense of humor that added a special touch to every moment. She loved relaxing in her comfy chair, watching her favorite TV shows, keeping up with the latest People magazine, and working on crossword puzzles. She was a hoot to play a game of UNO with.

She enjoyed shopping and hunting for a good bargain and loved hosting the annual rummage sale. Jane loved painting her nails in creative ways, especially for the holidays. She enjoyed longtime friendships with past schoolmates and co-workers from Racine Dental Group, Sheridan Medical Complex, and Boston Store.

Jane’s wonderful character remained in good friendship with her ex-husband Tom Krueger and his family throughout her years. She was especially close with her sister-in-law, Susie Krueger (Prasanna). They all enjoyed spending the holidays, birthdays, and family events together.

Jane’s last years were marked by her devoted care for her sister, Joanie, who recently passed. She always put others first, and her selfless dedication to family is something we will never forget.

In her final days, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, Jane found solace in the compassionate care her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Jason, provided for her.

Together with Jane, they had plans in motion for living up north, spending time in nature, gardening, and enjoying a homestead together. May Jane’s legacy live on in the hearts of those she loved, and may the memories of her humor and laughter bring comfort in this difficult time.

Services

Cremation services of Jane E. Krueger are by Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Jane’s wishes were to have a celebration of life gathering, and plans for that will be held toward spring 2024. Jane wanted a happy celebration on a warm, sunny day.

A special thank you to Compassus Hospice for the outstanding care for Jane in her final days at home.

