RACINE COUNTY — Lifeguards are needed to monitor and render aid to those enjoying the shores of North Beach on Lake Michigan come the summer of 2024.

An informational meeting for those interested in becoming lifeguards is happening on Dec. 28.

Those who are interested in spending their summer as a lifeguard should attend the meeting at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

There will be two information meeting sessions. They are happening from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

This meeting allows potential lifeguards to work for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services division.

In addition, it will give people an opportunity to:

Learn about the role at North Beach

Discuss needed certifications

Understand the hiring process

Have a conversation about the work environment

Understand pay and benefits

Ask questions

Reasons to become one of Racine’s lifeguards

Apply to become a lifeguard

Apply online to become a lifeguard before the summer swims away.

Questions can be directed to Phil Kiley at 262-822-8941 or by emailing phillip.kiley@cityofracine.org.

Follow them on Facebook for more details: North Beach Park Racine and City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department