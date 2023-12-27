RACINE COUNTY — Lifeguards are needed to monitor and render aid to those enjoying the shores of North Beach on Lake Michigan come the summer of 2024.
An informational meeting for those interested in becoming lifeguards is happening on Dec. 28.
Those who are interested in spending their summer as a lifeguard should attend the meeting at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
There will be two information meeting sessions. They are happening from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
This meeting allows potential lifeguards to work for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services division.
In addition, it will give people an opportunity to:
- Learn about the role at North Beach
- Discuss needed certifications
- Understand the hiring process
- Have a conversation about the work environment
- Understand pay and benefits
- Ask questions
Apply to become a lifeguard
Apply online to become a lifeguard before the summer swims away.
Questions can be directed to Phil Kiley at 262-822-8941 or by emailing phillip.kiley@cityofracine.org.
Follow them on Facebook for more details: North Beach Park Racine and City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department
