Obituary for Mary Margaret Christman

December 15, 1949 – December 23, 2023

Mary Margaret Christman, 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Mary was born to the late Harold and Agnes (née Johnson) Larsen on Dec. 15, 1949, in Racine. She graduated from J. I. Case High School in 1968.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Racine. She loved Racine and was involved with the city in many ways. She worked for the City of Racine as a bus driver for 33 years. Before that, she drove school buses. She was always part of the Racine Fourth of July parade. She also took the police to the fireworks on the Fourth.

Mary enjoyed thrift shopping, especially at Value Village and Goodwill. She also enjoyed NASCAR, basketball and a little bit of gossip. Mary was caring, giving and looked out for everyone. She loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog, Sugar Ray. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She would always spoil her family during Christmas.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Shelly (Dave) Jarosz and Brian (Eva) Christman; grandchildren, Maden Stuebe, Jowell (Danny) Giovanelli, Narissa Lopez, and Nathen Ibarra; great-grandchildren, Edward and Madeline; siblings, Elroy (Chris) Larsen and Allen Larsen; best friend, Marci Stachowiak; dog, Sugar Ray; and cat, Suzie; along with many other relatives and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her siblings, Fredrick Larsen, Ronald Larsen, Shirley Timmons and Chester Larsen.

Services

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Wilson Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Mary Margaret Christman courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.