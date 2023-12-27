Obituary for Oliver Girard Principe

September 21, 1978 – December 3, 2023

Oliver Girard Principe, 45, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at his residence. Oliver was born in Kenosha on Sept. 21, 1978, son of Charles and Claire (née Girard) Principe.

Oliver Girard Principe

Oliver attended St. Lucy Catholic grade school and graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1997,” where he was a state qualifier on their wrestling team. Furthering his education, Oliver attained a master’s degree in finance/accounting from UW-Parkside.

Through the years, he has been employed with UPS, Johnson Controls and most currently with Briggs-Stratton. In his spare time, Oliver enjoyed cooking, going to concerts and ball games with friends, playing league softball and darts. He was an avid golfer and patiently spent time with his mom on the course.

Oliver will be dearly missed by his mother, Claire (Dale) Weber; stepbrother, Darren (Sue) Weber; godmother, Janet (Frank) Baloun; godchildren, Myah Niedfeldt, Madison and Mason Juras; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many, many good friends.

Oliver was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Charles Principe in 1998; and godfather, Jack (Margaret) Principe in 2022.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2024, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with visitation preceding.

In lieu of flowers, mass intentions and donations to St. Lucy Catholic School are suggested.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the faithful friends who brought so much joy into Oliver’s life, his friends’ parents who generously welcomed Oliver into their homes throughout his childhood, sharing their love, wisdom and family values, and the teachers and coaches who devoted thousands of hours to developing a bright, fun-loving boy into a man of fine character. Special thanks to those who have given strong support to the family at this difficult time.

Obituary and photo of Oliver Girard Principe courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.