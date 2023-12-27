Obituary for Phyllis A. Spellman

February 4, 1937 – December 21, 2023

Phyllis A. Spellman, 86, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (née Cizkowski) Felckowski.

Phyllis A. Spellman

On Oct. 27, 1969, in Buffalo, N.Y., she was united in marriage to Joseph F. Spellman who preceded her in death on April 24, 2008. Mrs. Spellman retired from Continental Insurance Company after more than 20 years of service. She then worked for the Robert Kilby American Family Insurance Agency in Oak Creek for the next 10 years.

She then retired to take care of her husband. Mrs. Spellman was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and reading. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her four daughters, Michele (Rick) Lunde, Andrea (Robert Schovain) Spellman, Colleen (Chris) Spellman, and Caryn (Dave Chorbajian) Spellman; five grandchildren, Jordan (Caitlin Kugler) Schovain, Kelsey (Erik Brandt) Lunde, Andrew ( McKensi Mardon) Lunde, Evan (Briana) Schovain, and Tanner Lunde; two great-grandsons, Nolan and Carter Schovain; and sister, Sandra Smacziank. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her.

In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Felckowski.

Services

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to your favorite charity.

Obituary and photo of Phyllis A. Spellman courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.