SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A mixture of rain and snow is set to fall tonight after midnight and into the morning on Dec. 28.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for numerous counties in Wisconsin.

Rain and snow to move in

The following counties could see this weather including: Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

The NWS predicts decreased visibilities are expected with the precipitation and that snow accumulations are most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces, but untreated pavement could see some minor accumulations.

Looking ahead at Wisconsin’s weather

Looking ahead, TMJ4’s meteorologist Brendan Johnson states the following predictions are in place for the remainder of the week to wrap up 2023.

Accumulations are expected, but given the conditions, they won’t last long. – Credit: STOCK IMAGE