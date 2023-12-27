SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A mixture of rain and snow is set to fall tonight after midnight and into the morning on Dec. 28.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for numerous counties in Wisconsin.
Rain and snow to move in
The following counties could see this weather including: Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.
The NWS predicts decreased visibilities are expected with the precipitation and that snow accumulations are most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces, but untreated pavement could see some minor accumulations.
Looking ahead at Wisconsin’s weather
Looking ahead, TMJ4’s meteorologist Brendan Johnson states the following predictions are in place for the remainder of the week to wrap up 2023.
- Thursday: Morning rain/inland snow mix; then a chance of showers
- High: 42˚
- Friday: Slight chance a.m. wintry mix; decreasing clouds
- High: 42˚
- Saturday: Partly cloudy
- High: 41˚
- Sunday: Chance of snow showers
- High: 37˚
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.