Obituary for David Joseph Sielaff

December 22, 1959 – December 7, 2023

David Joseph Sielaff, 63, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded with the love of family, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

David was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 22, 1959, to the late Donald and Jeanne (née Schessel) Sielaff. He was a 1978 graduate of Juneau High School.

David faithfully served our country with the United States Army from 1978-1981. He worked as a nuclear pharmacy technician for General Electric, from where he retired.

On Nov. 1, 1997, at Somers Community Church, David was united in marriage with Patricia A. Birchell.

Dave enjoyed NASCAR racing and football! He had always been a Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed spoiling his four-legged boys, Kirby and Chewy.

Surviving are his loving wife, Pat; their son, Austin; aunt, Sandy (Jerry) Skorch; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Joe) Laba; brothers-in-law, Ronald Birchell and Richard (Jana) Birchell; nephews, Brandon (Tasha) Sielaff, Garrett (Carrie) Sielaff, Ron Birchell Jr., Tom (Carol) Birchell and Robert Birchell; nieces, Alison Sielaff and Kim (Jason) Christensen; great-nephews and nieces; and by many loving cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, James Sielaff; and sister-in-law, Marlene Birchell.

Services

Services of committal, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. All family and friends are invited and encouraged to come to the service to celebrate Dave.

