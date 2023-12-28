Obituary for Elaine E. Peltier

February 1, 1947 – December 5, 2023

Elaine E. Peltier (née Berlin), 76, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Ascension All-Saints Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1947, to Ernst and Elsa (née Larsen) Berlin in Kenosha.

Elaine was united in marriage to Carl G. Peltier on Feb. 10, 1968, in Milwaukee. She was employed as the office manager for Peltier Manufacturing, owned and operated by Elaine and her husband for many years. Elaine enjoyed reading, needlework, gardening, puzzles and Sudoku.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; son, Jeff (Cindy) Peltier; daughter, Michelle (JR) Rouse; grandchildren, Lily and Jacob Rouse, Zach and Jon Hahn; and brother, Raymond (Janice) Berlin. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by brothers, Bud and Alvin (Janine) Berlin.

Services

A memorial service for Elaine was held on Dec. 14 at Sturino Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire team at Ascension All-Saints who cared for Elaine.

