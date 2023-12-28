Obituary for Paul R. Sander

February 3, 1955 – December 17, 2023

Paul R. Sander, 68, passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Paul was born in Racine, Feb. 3, 1955, the son of the late Werner and Joyce (née Brehm) Sander.

Paul was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1973.” On Nov. 3, 1979, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Susan Mary Kosterman. He was employed by Modine Mfg. for 40 years, until his retirement in 2018. Paul was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling. He was passionate about blues music and always ready to learn while taking guitar lessons. He was a collector of electric model trains and an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Sue; daughter, Julie (Daniel) Floistad; two grandchildren, Dresden and Archer; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Domenk-Kramer; sister-in-law, Sheri Kostic (Dean Felske); brothers-in-law, Dan (June) Kosterman, Steve Kosterman; other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Paul’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Entombment will follow at Calvary Garden Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Obituary and photo of Paul R. Sander courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.