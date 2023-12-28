Obituary for Raymond Edward Fabry

January 20, 1945 – December 6, 2023

Raymond Edward Fabry, 78, of Burlington, formerly of St. Francis, Wis., passed away on Dec. 6, 2023, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Raymond Edward Fabry

Ray was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Blanche Fabry. Ray attended Bay View High School and shortly after graduation he married the love of his life, Francine Fabry (née Shokatz), on Sept. 26, 1964.

They moved to St. Francis, Wis., where they lived for more than 40 years raising a family and sharing their hearts and their home with friends and family for countless gatherings. They enjoyed years of travel around the world where they had great adventures together.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Marie (Tim); grandsons, Michael Raymond (Nicole) and Zachary Jacob (Liz), granddaughter, Ashley Kaitlyn (Aaron); and great-granddaughters, Callie Marie and Maddie Rae.

Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Francine; and daughter, Laura Jean.

Services

There will be no services held for Ray, as the family is planning a private memorial.

Obituary and photo of Raymond Edward Fabry courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.