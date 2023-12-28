Obituary for Sidney George Kirchenwitz

June 11, 1930 – December 17, 2023

Sidney George Kirchenwitz, “Sy,” 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. He was born in Angelica, Wis., June 11, 1930, the son of the late Emil and Grace (née Raaths) Kirchenwitz.

Sidney served in the U.S. Navy and on Aug. 29, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ivy Learned and they were blessed with five children. They were married for 61 years when she preceded him in death, May 31, 2010.

Sy was employed by J.I. Case Co from 1963 until 1991. In 1993, Sy and Ivy moved to Red Granite, Wis., and were snowbirds to Tucson, Ariz., for seven years before moving there full-time in 2000. For the past five years, Sy had lived in Minocqua to be close to family.

Sy was a member of the Moose Lodge both in Racine and Tuscon. He enjoyed bowling, golf and was always ready for a game of cribbage. He will be remembered for entertaining family and friends at Sid’s Bar at his home, especially the many holiday gatherings.

Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and loved seeing pictures of the little ones. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving Sidney George Kirchenwitz are his children, Kim Kirchenwitz, Craig (Jodi) Kirchenwitz; grandchildren, Heather (Frederick) Rausch, Sean David, Adam Kirchenwitz, Zachary (Elizabeth) Kirchenwitz, Alicyn (Michael) Bolland; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Samantha and Isabella Rausch, Antoinette, Makenzie, Kadence, and Dakota Kirchenwitz, Liam and Logan Kirchenwitz, Jamison Bolland; great-great-grandchildren, Ezra and Jonah Halbach; sister-in-law, Verna Kirchenwitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia David; sons, Mark and Kirk; siblings, Georgette (Robert) Babcock, Sheldon (Lois) Kirchenwitz, Virginia (Julius) Houf, and Eugene Kirchenwitz.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2024, at Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 N Fancher Road, with Rev. Brian Liermann officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.

