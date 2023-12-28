RAYMOND, WI — Raymond school board members targeted for recall will host a meeting to disqualify signatures on the petitions against them tonight, Dec. 28.

Racine County Eye received a tip that included a screenshot of a post from the NextDoor app for an open invitation to a potentially illegal meeting where Gwen Keller and Janelle Wise will provide an update about the recall. They will also help residents who feel they have signed recall petitions based on “bad information.”

“Gwen Keller and Janell Wise (the board members being recalled) will be providing updates on the recall and what comes next,” the post reads. This is for “anyone wondering what this recall is all about, Concerned they signed the recall with bad information, or wants their name removed from the recall petition.” What “bad information” Keller and Wise refer to hasn’t yet been made public. The post has since been removed. Submitted screenshot from Nextdoor app.

Recall election requirements

Wisconsin statutes require signatures that equal 25% of the total number of votes cast in Raymond during the last election for Governor or general election, making the threshold 497 signatures.

A total of 666 and 667 signatures, respectively, were given to the Board of Education on Dec. 18 at its regularly scheduled meeting. To invalidate the recall effort, more than 150 signatures for each candidate would need to be disqualified.

What bad information?

The recall group claims Keller and Wise are both guilty of violating Wisconsin’s open meetings laws, of discriminating against former Principal Jeff Peterson, and of introducing a culture of hate into Raymond School by banning books and leading the charge to eliminate social-emotional learning curriculum.

During the meeting tonight, Keller and Wise say they will have a notary on hand to authenticate affidavits for residents who want their signatures removed from the recall petitions against them.

Keller has not returned calls for comment nor has she returned email messages to answer questions.

While Keller and Wise haven’t publicly said what information the recall committee circulated that was incorrect or misleading, residents who want to pursue having their names taken off the petition should exercise a certain amount of caution.

Wisconsin state statute § 802.05(1) defines a notarized affidavit as an equivalent of taking an oath of honesty in open court. This means individuals who take this route need to be prepared to state in detail how the recall committee misrepresented the facts of their recall effort or how misled petition signers.

Signing the affidavit under false pretenses constitutes a Class H felony under Wisconsin state statute § 946.32. The punishment is up to six years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Questions about legality of this meeting

There is a question about the legality of Keller’s and Wise’s meeting on at least two levels.

First, Wisconsin state statute § 12.11(5) prohibits use of public funds or property for campaign purposes. Even if Keller and Wise paid the village to rent Village Hall, the meeting is arguably a campaign event meant to derail the recall efforts against them, thereby making the use of Village Hall a violation of the statute.

Second, should a third member of the board of education attend the meeting, Keller and Wise will have a quorum. This means the Board of Education clerk would need to post a proper notice at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting through the Board of Education website and other applicable media.

Third, Keller was the clerk of the board of education, so certifying the signatures on the recall petitions fell to her. On Thursday, Dec. 21, the BOE held a special election that shifted board member positions.

Amanda Falaschi is now the clerk. As an official targeted by the recall, verifying the petitions against Keller may or may not have run afoul of state statute, but it is almost certainly was a conflict of interest had she retained her clerk responsibilities.

Keller has not responded to Racine County Eye questions around this angle in particular.

A notice was not listed on the Raymond School District website as of noon on Dec. 28.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. at Raymond Village Hall, 2255 76th Street, Franksville.